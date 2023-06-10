Georgia has added Rivals250 running back Chauncey Bowens to its verbal commitment list in the Class of 2024.

Bowens had been committed to the Florida Gators since September of last year. A helicopter visit from head coach Kirby Smart to Benjamin High School this spring, continued pursuit by running back coach Dell McGee even after Bowens’s commitment to the Gators, and an official visit to Athens that began on June 9 were enough to convince the four-star back to flip to Georgia.

Bowens joins Dwight Phillips as a running back commitment for UGA in the 2024 class. Bowens is the commitment No. 11 for Georgia on the offensive side of the ball. The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, native is commitment No. 18 for the Dawgs overall and adds 114 points to Georgia's already No. 1 ranked class.

Bowens has amassed 2,133 rushing yards in the last two seasons of his high school career. Bowens is a patient runner that sets up blocks well and accelerates to daylight when it becomes available. Bowens brings physicality between the tackles in his 6-foot, 215-pound frame, but also possesses plenty of speed. Bowens has a personal record of 10.8 in the 100m in track.

The addition of Bowens to Georgia’s commitment collection continues to bolster its trajectory for a historic signing class.