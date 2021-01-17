Indiana is set to hire Georgia secondary coach Charlton Warren to be its new defensive coordinator, UGASports has confirmed.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN was the first to report the news.

Warren spent the last two seasons as Georgia’s secondary coach, taking over for Mel Tucker when Tucker left to take over as the head coach at Colorado before subsequently moving on to Michigan State.

At Georgia, Warren helped develop the likes of safety Richard LeCounte, along with cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell.

In 2019, Warren was part of a coaching staff that led the Bulldogs to their third straight season with 11 or more wins, third straight SEC Eastern Division title, and an appearance in a New Years Six bowl game. The Georgia defense led the nation in scoring defense and rushing defense, ranking among FBS leaders in several other categories.

An Atlanta native, Warren spent the 2018 season coaching cornerbacks at Florida, and the 2017 season coaching Tennessee’s defensive backs and serving as the program’s special teams coordinator. In addition to stops at North Carolina (2015-16) and Nebraska (2014), Warren worked at the U.S. Air Force Academy, his alma mater, from 2005 to 2013 in a variety of roles. Warren was a three-year letterman at defensive back for Air Force, and helped the program achieve consecutive 10-win seasons in 1997 and 1998. In addition to his coaching experience on the collegiate level, Warren participated in the NFL minority internship program in 2007 with the Houston Texans. He spent training camp with the Texans, and assisted with the defensive and special teams units.



