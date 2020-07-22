UGASports - Cedric Washington to UGA: "It just felt like home from the beginning"

Georgia jumped on him early, and it only helped that Nick Chubb was in Athens playing between the hedges, so things got going with Washington and the Bulldogs a couple years ago, and now, just weeks before his junior season begins, Washington commits to Georgia over LSU and Tennessee .

THE SITUATION: Growing up, Cedartown (Ga.) four-star athlete CJ Washington did not watch college football. He did not grow up a big fan of any school, so when his recruitment started, he was there for the taking.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "Georgia is the school for me because of the crazy atmosphere and the coaches," said Washington. "The minute I stepped on campus, I was diggin' how I felt in Athens, I loved the people there and I was feeling Georgia way back in 7th grade, my first time there.

"I always told myself to push harder, push myself more, and to be the best, and I feel Georgia will make me the best I can be. They have great coaches, they have great players and I am going to be pushed there. The coaches and players will make me the man and player I want to be.

"I started following Georgia my 8th grade year. Georgia has really been on my mind since that time. I opened myself up more to football then, I started looking into the coaching staff, what kind of players they had, and that is when the love I have for Georgia started. It just felt like home from the beginning.

"I have been to Georgia over 10 times now and I always feel right at home. Everyone is cool there, nobody there is judge-mental, everyone there opens up and I feel very relaxed in Athens. It is just the right vibe for me.

"I told Georgia of my decision about two weeks ago, but really, as soon as I got the offer from Georgia, I knew in the back of mind that I was going there. It is my home. I am close to coach Glenn Schumann and coach Dan Lanning, so they are my guys. I let them know about my decision, I have talked to coach Kirby Smart and I am in love with Georgia.

"Committing to Georgia is a blessing for me and my family. This is big for me and my family. I am the first one in my family going to play football in college, it is exciting for all of us, and to be going to Georgia, we all see it as a blessing."