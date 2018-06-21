At Terrell County High School in the late-80s, 225-pound Frank Harvey remarkably ran a 10.7 in the 100 meters, long-jumped 21 feet, and was one of the most highly-regarded running backs in the entire nation. Yet, when he arrived at Georgia in 1990, the Bulldogs backfield already showcased Larry Ware and Mack Strong, while Garrison Hearst was part of Harvey’s incoming class. In 1992, eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis was added to the mix, resulting in Harvey perhaps being underutilized for his entire four-season career.

Still, from 1990 through 1993, Harvey rushed for nearly 600 yards, gained almost five yards a carry, caught 17 passes, and scored nine touchdowns. His collegiate career was highlighted by a 113-yard rushing performance against Florida in 1992, which included an 80-yard touchdown run—the only 100-yard rushing outing by a Bulldog against the Gators in a seven-game span (1990-1996).

More so, Harvey might be the perfect example of a blue-chip recruit who worked hard and did everything asked of him, yet because of circumstances essentially beyond his control, his football career had a less than favorable outcome—nonetheless, he is fully satisfied with such results. I recently caught up with Frank from his home in Albany, Ga.:

PG: Frank, besides Georgia, what other schools did you consider attending? And, in the end, why did you decide to be a Bulldog?

FH: I also truly considered Auburn, Florida State, and South Carolina. In the end, it came down to Georgia and South Carolina. I had met some guys at some all-star events, became good friends with them, and most of them were going to Georgia. So, Georgia won out simply because of those friendships I had made.

PG: You carried the ball in the season opener of your true freshman year (LSU in 1990—first clip in video below), but you were immediately taken out. By the end of the season, you had carried only 15 times. There was the notion that you probably should have been redshirted. At the time, did you think you should’ve been?

FH: I don’t think I really thought about it. I mean, Garrison [Hearst] obviously had the ability, and he’d prove that for years at Georgia and then in the NFL. But, I don’t think the reason I didn’t get many snaps was because of my lack of ability. Coach Goff (head coach Ray Goff) and the other coaches used who they thought gave them the best chance to win games. I did whatever I was asked to do, and I did it to the best of my ability. So, I never have had any complaints about that year.

PG: In 1991, Georgia and new offensive coordinator Wayne McDuffie changed the offensive scheme from the standard I-formation to a pro-set attack, giving the Bulldogs a scatback and “running back” (essentially a fullback) instead of a fullback and tailback, like before. Did this change affect you at all?

FH: Well, I was moved from tailback to that running back/fullback position. I really didn’t want to move, so I had some anguish about it, and thought I’d contribute better to the team from the tailback position. But, honestly, I was a team player, and I just did whatever the team needed me to do. I knew [the running back position] wasn’t going to get a lot of carries, and [Mack] Strong had already established himself as a fullback—and he’d be on the field more than me. But, I took that with a grain of salt, and just did the best I could as a fullback.

PG: Did you ever become disgruntled concerning your playing time while at Georgia?

FH: You know, I had some friends telling me back then that I was this, or I was that—that I deserved more playing time. And, I’ll admit, I did quit the team (during his freshman year)—but not many people knew about it. When I decided to quit, I made it home but, on the very same day, my mom made me go back to UGA. My mom instilled in me that you finish what you start. I originally wanted to go to Georgia—that’s what I chose—so I was staying, and I decided to always accept my role [on the team]. And, I’m sure glad I did.