Barrett Carter on UGA: "What more could you ask for out of a school?”
ROSWELL, Georgia - When the Bulldogs offered the nation's No. 55 player in the Class of 2021, linebacker Barrett Carter was rather surprised.“I didn’t even know I was going to get the offer," Cart...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news