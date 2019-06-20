News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-20 00:36:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Barrett Carter on UGA: "What more could you ask for out of a school?”

Ucripxnwaw0esnh1vx5b
Jake Reuse • UGASports
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

ROSWELL, Georgia - When the Bulldogs offered the nation's No. 55 player in the Class of 2021, linebacker Barrett Carter was rather surprised.“I didn’t even know I was going to get the offer," Cart...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}