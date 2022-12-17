As Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud goes about the business of becoming familiar with Georgia’s secondary, there’s one Bulldog with whom he’s already very familiar.

Stroud and Bulldog cornerback Kelee Ringo became good friends during the recruiting process and have stayed in touch over the years.

“He’s a good dude and a hell of a football player,” Stroud said. “Their whole secondary is good. They’re really good in man, press-man, off-man, and zone coverage. They really can do it all. It will be a test for us. I know they’re looking forward to it, and we are as well.”

Whatever success the Buckeyes (11-1) will have against the Bulldogs (13-0) in their semifinal matchup at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl figures to fall on the right shoulder of Stroud.

Along with Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett, Stroud was one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy after a season that saw him completing 235 of 355 passes for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns with only six interceptions.

During a press conference with reporters earlier this week, Stroud was asked if he watched any of the SEC championship, which saw the Bulldogs roll to a 50-30 win, despite giving up 502 yards passing.

“That’s LSU. We’ve got to play Buckeye football. If we have to run the ball, it is what it is. If we’ve got to throw it, it is what it is,” Stroud said. “In these types of games, you’ve got to find what works for you. LSU did what it did, but I’m sure Georgia is fixing those problems right now, just like we’re fixing the problems that we’ve had.”

In other words, Stroud is not banking on the Bulldogs having any of the same breakdowns on the backend as they did two weeks ago against LSU.

“Georgia, I’m sure, will have some wrinkles on things they haven’t shown. LSU did a good job, but it’s not like Georgia is going to go out there and run the same coverages,” Stroud said. “You’ve got to be creative and be original.”

Georgia’s secondary is not the only part of the Bulldog defense that Stroud has his eye on.

“I tip my hat to those guys,” he said. “When I turn on the film, they do a lot of good things.”

He’s also aware that the Bulldogs will look to bring pressure.

The Buckeyes have only allowed eight sacks in 12 games. Still, Stroud knows that will not keep Georgia defensive coaches from dialing up plays for defenders such as Jalen Carter, Nazir Stackhouse, and Jamon Dumas-Johnson to make his job as difficult as possible.

“If it comes from the outside, I’ve got to step up. If it comes from the inside, I’ve got to push back, step to the side or something,” Stroud said. “I just need to figure out my problems before the play is snapped and do it that way, so I’m not worried about the rush. I know my linemen have got me as long as I give them the right ID. I think I do a decent job of that.”