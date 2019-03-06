If the non-conference portion of the schedule has taught Georgia skipper Scott Stricklin anything, when you’re talking starting pitching, his 15th-ranked Bulldogs do indeed appear to have plenty of options.

Wednesday was C.J. Smith’s turn to shine.

The sophomore lefty allowed no runs on just two hits, tying a career-high by pitching six innings with a career-best seven strikeouts as Georgia beat Jacksonville State 5-1 to improve to 11-2 on the year.

“I just wanted to come out and attack the strike zone,” Smith said. “Other than that, I just wanted to trust the defense, let them make plays and let them work behind me, make it where they can make plays.”

Stricklin wasn’t surprised.

Despite a second straight day of cold temperatures, Smith was able to stay focused, mixing in a quality changeup with a sneaky quick fastball and curve to keep Gamecock hitters off balance.

“He’s very Tom Glavine-esque,” Stricklin said. “He mixes in a nice change-up and his fastball is good enough to get in on you. It’s 90, 91 when he needs it, with a good breaking ball, a good changeup; he’s just got a really good demeanor.”

Smith (2-0) has yet to allow a run in 12 innings this year, giving up just five hits, with four walks and 13 strikeouts, complimenting what’s been an outstanding beginning for Georgia’s starters, who as a unit, have a combined ERA of just 1.77.

“It’s really what we thought we’d have,” Stricklin said. “Six different guys have started and they’ve all done a really, really good job. We came into this thing saying we’d have seven guys who could be starters and Ryan Webb could be that other guy.”

Smith – who set the Gamecocks (5-8) down in order in four of his six innings – only allowed one base runner to reach second base, that coming in the sixth when Adams Nash walked before moving up on a wild pitch.

After escaping the jam, Ryan Webb replaced Smith to start the seventh, who after giving up a leadoff home run to Taylor Craven to cut Georgia’s lead to 5-1, retired the next three batters to send the into the inning’s bottom half.

Webb pitched into the ninth, allowing a hit and walk before giving way to Aaron Schunk who faced just one batter but enticed a double play to end the game, picking up his fourth save.

Offensively, Georgia managed seven hits against five Gamecock pitchers, but made them count, getting a pair of two-run homers from Tucker Maxwell and Schunk.

John Cable accounted for the Bulldogs’ final run with an RBI double in the seventh.

After stealing a school-record 10 bases in Tuesday’s 11-3 win over Alabama State, freshman left fielder Randon Jernigan got Georgia’s running train going again after reaching on a one-out fielder’s choice in the third.

Jernigan stole second and then stole third, before Maxwell launched a two-run homer deep over the fence in right.

One inning later, it was Schunk, whose line drive carried over the fence in left, bringing home Riley King for a 4-0 Bulldog lead. It was also home run No. 3 for the preseason All-American, tying the number he hit in 241 at-bats last year.

“I’m just trying to get up there and put good swings on,” Schunk said. “I’ve personally been struggling a little bit, so being able to do that felt pretty good.”

Georgia returns to action Friday for the first of three games against Presbyterian. Following a midweek game Wednesday at Georgia State, the Bulldogs open SEC play March 15 at South Carolina.

