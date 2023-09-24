1 – Sevaughn Clark scored his first career touchdown by going seven yards in the fourth quarter for the Dawgs' final score.

1 – Warren Brinson had Georgia’s only sack against UAB. He had one in each of the previous two seasons as well.

2 – After having zero touchdown receptions in the first three games, Brock Bowers caught two. It was the seventh time that he has caught two touchdowns in one game.

2 – Daijun Edwards had two touchdown rushes. It was the third time that he has had at least two in one game in his career.

3 – The Bulldogs committed three turnovers against UAB after losing just one in their first three games combined.

3 – Tykee Smith picked off another pass and now has three interceptions this season. He is tied for the SEC lead in this category this season.

3 – Carson Beck set a career-high with his three touchdown passes in the game.

3 and 1 – Besides the three touchdown passes, Beck added a touchdown rush in the game. He is just the second Bulldog quarterback to have at least three touchdown passes and one touchdown run in the same game in the Kirby Smart era (Stetson Bennett did it three times).

4-0 – Georgia improves to 4-0 this season. It is the sixth time in eight seasons in which the Bulldogs have started 4-0 under Kirby Smart.

6 – Dan Jackson and Xavian Sorey each had six tackles on Saturday to share the lead for the Dawgs.

6-for-6 – Georgia was perfect and scored a touchdown in all six of its trips inside the red zone.

9 – Bowers led the Dawgs with nine receptions on Saturday. It was his second-highest total of his career. UAB’s freshman Amare Thomas also caught nine of his own.

10+ – The Bulldogs had ten different players catch a pass on Saturday. This was the third time in four games the Dawgs had at least ten players catch at least one pass in a game.

10-for-13 – Georgia was successful on 10 of 13 third-down conversions. It was the first time since the 2021 Orange Bowl against Michigan that Georgia converted on ten third downs.

12 – Arian Smith caught his first touchdown pass of the season. It went for 12 yards.

18 – The Bulldogs' longest run of the night was provided by Brock Vandagriff for 18 yards.

21 – Georgia extends its longest win streak in team history to 21.

21 – UAB scored 21 points after scoring just 20 points combined in its only three previous meetings against Georgia.

22 – Bowers now has 22 career touchdown receptions. He passed Tavarres King and now stands in third place all-time in Georgia history and is one behind A.J. Green for second in that stat.

31 – Georgia had 31 first downs. That is tied for the second-highest total by the Bulldogs in the Smart era. The only game that the Dawgs had higher was the 2023 CFP Championship against TCU when they had 32.

32 – UAB completed 32 passes against Georgia. That is tied for the third-highest total against a Smart-led Georgia team and the most by a non-conference opponent.

66 – Edwards led the way for the Bulldogs with 66 yards on the ground.

94 – Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint set a career-high with 71 receiving yards last week. He broke that record against UAB by receiving for 94 yards.

100 – Kirby Smart became the fourth head coach in Bulldog history to lead Georgia for 100 games.

121 – Bowers’ 121 yards receiving marks the eighth time that he reached triple digits in a game. He has the third most 100-yard receiving games by a Bulldog.

338 – Beck had his first career 300-yard passing game by throwing for 338 against the Blazers.

830 to 214 – The Bulldogs have won 22 straight games at Sanford Stadium. They have outscored their opponents 830 to 214 in those 22 home games.

2,079 – Bowers became the tenth Bulldog to reach the 2,000-yard receiving mark for a career. His 2,079 yards currently ranks ninth all-time and is currently 19 behind Lindsay Scott.