By the Numbers (Missouri Game)

2 – Georgia had its second punt block of the season, courtesy of Nolan Smith, resulting in a safety.

2 – The UGA defense had two more sacks on Saturday. Travon Walker had one and Jamon Dumas-Johnson has the first of his career.

2-for-2 – Georgia was a perfect 2-for-2 on fourth down conversions against Missouri. The first one went for a 35-yard touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett to Arian Smith.

3 – Three different Bulldogs had touchdown receptions in the game. For Ladd McConkey and Jermaine Burton, it was also their third touchdown reception on the season. Arian Smith just has two this season, but he has three for his career.

4 – For the fourth time this season, JT Daniels took the field for the Dawgs. He played four games last season as well. He ended up completing 7-of-11 passes with a touchdown and an interception.

4 – James Cook had his fourth rushing touchdown of the season. That is the most he has had in a single season.

5 – Georgia still has allowed just five scrimmage touchdowns to score this season. The Bulldogs didn't let the Tigers score a touchdown in the closing seconds.

6 – Daijun Edwards ran for 29 yards in the game and now has 121 on the season. He is the sixth Bulldog to go over 100 yards in a season (Zamir White, James Cook, Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh, Daijun Edwards, and Stetson Bennett). The six different players are tied for the most in the SEC.

6 – Dan Jackson led the Dawgs in tackles once again, with six, just as he did at Auburn.

6.555 – The Bulldogs entered the game on Saturday allowing 6.625 points per game. By allowing six points, that number decreases by percentage points.

9 – Nine was the most rushing attempts by a Bulldog against the Tigers. Zamir White and James Cook each had nine.

9-0 – Georgia currently has a perfect 9-0 record. This is the second time the Bulldogs have had that record under Kirby Smart, with the other time being in 2017.

10-1 – The Dawgs are now 10-1 all-time against Mizzou.

10:32 – Missouri started the scoring on Saturday with a field goal. They led for five minutes and eight seconds before Georgia scored a touchdown. Add that time to the five minutes and 24 seconds that Auburn led. That gives a total of 10 minutes and 32 seconds of total time trailed by the Bulldogs this season.

11 – Eleven different players caught a pass for the Bulldogs on Saturday. It was the second time Georgia had 11 different players catch at least one pass in a game (Clemson).

14 – Stetson Bennett had two more touchdown passes on the day, giving him 14 on the season.

23 – Zamir White’s had another touchdown rush early in the second quarter. It was his 23rd career touchdown on the ground, tying him with Nick Chubb for the most under Kirby Smart.

37 – The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers by 37 points. It was the largest margin of victory in the series for either team.

145 – Former Georgia head coach Mark Richt was honored at halftime on Saturday. He's second all-time on the Bulldog coaching list for career wins with 145.

254 to 41 – Last week, Missouri’s Tyler Badie had 254 yards rushing against Vanderbilt. Against Georgia, he tied a season-low with 41.

505 – Georgia had 505 yards of total offense on Saturday (168 rushing, 337 passing). It was the third time Georgia's had 500 or more scrimmage yards this season, and the 16th time under Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs are 16-0 in those games.

650 - The Bulldogs went to the jumbo package once again. Both Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter came in to block as the Dawgs rushed for a touchdown. Davis and Carter combine for a whopping 650 pounds.



