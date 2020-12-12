UGASports - By the Numbers (Missouri game)

1-1-1-1 – Four different Bulldogs scored one rushing touchdown each on Saturday. Kenny McIntosh, Zamir White, James Cook, and Daijun Edwards had the honors. For McIntosh, it was his first of the season; for Edwards, it was his first of his career.

1-for-9 - The one Georgia penalty for nine yards is a lot better than what Georgia had in its first game of the season, when it had 12.

2 – JT Daniels was sacked twice by Missouri defenders. He was pressured several more times throughout the game.

3 – Daniels had three touchdown passes against Missouri. The three matches Aaron Murray’s total (twice) as well as Jacob Eason's and Jake Fromm’s.

4 – On Missouri’s second offensive play of the game, Eric Stokes intercepted Connor Bazelak’s pass. It was only Bazelak’s third interception of the season, but it was Stokes’ fourth pick of the season—and of his career. Stokes now leads Georgia defenders in that category (one more than Richard LeCounte).

5-for-7 – Daniels came into the game 11-for-12 on third-down passing. The quarterback slipped a little, going 5-for-7 against Missouri. Of his 16 completions on third down this season, six have been for touchdowns.

5-126-2 -Those numbers made up the final receiving line for George Pickens. Five catches tied for the team lead. The 126 yards was the second-highest total of his career. Finally, his two touchdown receptions matched his career high.

7 – With Cook’s 37-yard touchdown reception and his nine-yard touchdown run, he became the seventh different Dawg to have a touchdown pass and a touchdown run in the same game under Kirby Smart.

8- of-13 – Georgia converted 8-of-13 third-down opportunities in the game, compared to Missouri’s 3-of-11. The Bulldogs have converted 24-of-36 (66.7 percent) over their last three games.

9 – Daniels now has nine touchdown passes on the season, which leads the team.

9-1 – Georgia is now 9-1 all-time against Missouri. The Bulldogs are also a perfect 5-0 in games played in Columbia, Missouri.

10 – Zamir’s 43-yard touchdown run in the middle of the third quarter was his tenth TD of the season. He is one of four Bulldogs who have scored ten or more in a season under Kirby Smart (Sony Michel, Nick Chubb, and D’Andre Swift).

15 – Yes, you saw the No. 15 jersey on the field for the Dawgs. That uniform belongs to Carson Beck. Beck came in late in the game, but neither threw nor ran with the ball.

24 – Twenty-four different defenders had a tackle for the Bulldogs. The leading tackler for Georgia was Lewis Cine with four.

39 – The game-time temperature at Faurot Field was 39 degrees—the coldest game for the Dawgs since the 2014 Belk Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina. It was 39 degrees in that win as well.

49 – The 49 points were the most that Georgia has scored this season. It was also the second-most the Bulldogs have scored against the Tigers (53 in 2017).

61 – The 61 yards receiving was a career-high for Darnell Washington. The big tight end had 59 yards receiving entering the game.

103 – Edwards had a career-high 103 yards rushing on Saturday. He had just 115 yards entering the game.

126 – Zamir had 126 yards rushing on 12 attempts (10.5 average) on Saturday. That's the second highest total of his career (136 at Kentucky in 2020). It was the third 100-yard game of his career. The 126 and Edwards’ total of 103 marked the first time that Georgia had a pair of 100-yard runners in the same game since D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield did it against Kentucky in 2018.

316-to-22 – The 316 yards rushing for Georgia marked the second straight game the Bulldogs went over the 300-yard mark. Missouri's 22 yards rushing was its lowest total of the season. Larry Rountree III came in averaging over 104 yards per game. He had 16 yards on 14 attempts. The longest rush by the Tigers for the game was nine yards.

320 – Jordan Davis and his 320 pounds returned to action on Saturday. His knee collided with the Mizzou quarterback at one point. Bazelak had to sit out for a bit after that.

1,105 – Pickens went over the 1,000-yard receiving mark for his career with 126 total in the game. The sophomore now has 1,105 in his career.

605 - Athens, Georgia is just over 605 miles away from Columbia, Missouri as the crow flies.

615 to 200 – The Dawgs totaled a season-best 615 yards in the game—the most since the Arkansas State game last season (656) and the most in an SEC game since the 2017 game against Mizzou (696). The third quarter is where the team really hit its peak, outgaining the Tigers 284 yards to 48.





