1 – Marvin Jones, Jr. recovered a fumble early in the second quarter. It was the first fumble recovery by a Bulldog this season. The eighth game was the latest that Georgia recovered its first fumble of the season during the 2000s.

1 – Both Ladd McConkey and Dillon Bell had their first touchdown receptions of the season.

2-for-31 – A lot of eyes this week were on Oscar Delp and how would he replace Brock Bowers. Delp had two receptions for 31 yards.

2 – Daijun Edwards had two rushing touchdowns for the second straight game against Florida. He's the first player to do that against the Gators since Leonard Fournette of LSU did it in 2014 and 2015.

3 – It was also Edwards’ third game this season with multiple touchdown runs. He is the first Bulldog to accomplish this feat in one season since Nick Chubb and Sony Michel each did it in 2017.

3 – This was the third time Georgia has allowed a touchdown in its opponent’s opening drive. It happened just twice from 2020 to 2022.

4 – The Dawgs had a season-high four sacks of Saturday. Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Jalon Walker, and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins all had one while Mykel Williams and Damon Wilson each had a half of one.

6 – After the Joenel Aguero blocked punt, the Dawgs recorded their sixth safety during the Kirby Smart era.

6 – McConkey led Georgia with six receptions against Florida. The six tied McConkey’s career-high (also had six against Kent State in 2022).

6-2 – Kirby Smart has a 6-2 record against the Gators as the Bulldogs head coach. The six wins is the tied with Harry Mehre as the third most by a Georgia head coach over Florida.

7 – Javon Bullard led the Bulldogs with seven tackles.

7 to 0 – Florida took a 7 to 0 lead after scoring on its first drive. It was the first time the Gators have scored first in the series with the Bulldogs since 2015 and it was the first time scoring a touchdown in their first drive against the Dawgs since 2009.

8 – The Dawgs’ defense had eight tackles for loss.

8-0 – Georgia is a perfect 8-0 when trailing at any point in a game during the last two seasons.

8-0 – Georgia is also 8-0 for the third straight season. Only five times has an SEC team done that in the history of the conference.

9-for-9 – Graham Mertz started 9-for-9 passing. He was the first Gator to start 9-for-9 since Kyle Trask against South Carolina in 2020 (he completed 4 of next 11 pass attempts).

10-for-10 – Peyton Woodring was 4-for-7 in field goals through his first four games. He is 10-for-10 in his last four games.

12.34 – The distance from Mandarin High School where Carson Beck played his high school football to EverBank Stadium where Saturday’s game was is 12.34 miles.

13 – Kendall Milton had a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. It was his 13th career touchdown rush.

20+ - This was the third straight season in which Georgia has defeated Florida by 20 or more points. It is the first time ever that Georgia has done that and it is the first team to do this against Florida since Auburn did it from 1969 to 1971.

23 in 6:57 – The Dawgs put up 23 points in just under seven minutes.

25 – Georgia has won 25 straight games. That is the fourth most by a SEC team all-time.

34 – Florida decided to go for it on fourth and one from its own 34. They lost three yards and Georgia took over on downs (In 1976, the Gators failed on a similar play pointed out earlier in the week by UGASports’ own Patrick Garbin).

41-1 – The Bulldogs are 41-1 since losing to the Gators in 2020. Florida on the other hand is 21-20 in that time.

43 – The Bulldogs scored 43 points against the Gators. The 43 is the most scored by the Dawgs in the series since scoring 44 in 1982.

55 – Beck connected with Dominic Lovett for 55 yards in the third quarter. It was Beck’s longest completion (he also had a 54-yard reception to McConkey).

56 – This was Georgia’s 56th victory over Florida in a series dating back to 1904.

60-2 – Georgia has a 60-2 record under Smart when they lead by ten or more points at halftime including winning 49 straight.

104 – McConkey joined the 100-reception club with his 100th being a touchdown. He is now at 104 which is the second most in the Smart era.

135 – McConkey now has two career 100-yard receiving games, and the 135 yards ties his career-high (2021 at Auburn).

315 – Beck passed for 315 yards against the Gators. It was the fourth time in his last five games that he has passed for 300 yards or more.