UGASports - By the Numbers (Florida Game)

:12 – Zamir White scored on a 75-yard run on the first offensive play of the game. After 12 seconds, Georgia led 7-0.

1 – Jermaine Johnson had the only sack of the game for the Bulldogs. That is the smallest total the Dawgs have had in a game this season.

2 – Kearis Jackson caught his second touchdown of the season and his career. He led the Dawgs with 48 yards receiving and shared the lead in receptions with James Cook with three.

2 – Eric Stokes had his second interception returned for a touchdown this season. He was the first Bulldog with two in a season since Darryl Gamble in 2008.

2-for-13 – After going 12-for-18 on 3rd down conversions against Florida last season. Georgia went 2-for-13 for the game on Saturday.

4+ - Kyle Trask became the first player in SEC history to throw for four or more touchdown passes in five straight games.

7 – White had a rushing touchdown for the seventh straight game. Only Nick Chubb’s ten and Todd Gurley’s eight have had longer streaks for the Dawgs since 2000.

9-for-29 – That was the combined passing for the two Bulldog quarterbacks. Stetson Bennett went 5-for-16 for 78 yards with a touchdown and interception. D’Wan Mathis went 4-for-13 for 34 yards a touchdown and two interceptions. Mathis’ touchdown was the first one of his career.

10/9 – Ten different Florida players caught a pass in the game, compared to Georgia’s nine completions total (five different players).

15 – Nakobe Dean's 15 tackles made one more than his career-high, he set last week. The new high includes ten solo tackles.

24 – Trey Hill has 24 consecutive starts for the Bulldogs. He now leads that category by himself after Richard LeCounte’s streak of 23 ended this week.

32 – Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint’s 32-yard touchdown reception was the first of his career. The bad news was he also injured his right ankle on the same play.

44 – The 44 points is the most Florida scored in the series since 2008 (49). It was also the third most allowed in a game by the Bulldogs under Kirby Smart.

75 – The 75-yard run mentioned above was White’s career long and the longest by a Bulldog since D’Andre Swift’s 77 against Auburn in 2018.

107 – For the second straight game, White went over the 100-yard total, this time for 107 yards on seven attempts.

474 – Trask threw for 474 yards, which was the second most ever by a Gator.





