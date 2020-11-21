UGASports - By The Numbers

2 – Georgia had two sacks in the game (Jermaine Johnson and Azeez Ojulari). Both came in the fourth quarter, and both came when Georgia really needed them.

4 – JT Daniels threw four touchdown passes for the game. It was the first time a Georgia quarterback threw for that many since Jake Fromm did it against Georgia Tech in 2019. It was the first time a Bulldog did it in an SEC game since Hutson Mason in 2014 versus Kentucky.

5-for-60 – Georgia had just five penalties in the game, but it seemed as if every one of those was costly.

6-of-8/1-of-5 – Mississippi State was almost automatic in the first half, converting 6-of-8 third down conversions in the first half. Georgia regrouped and held the other Bulldogs to just 1-of-5 on third downs in the second half.

8 – Georgia had eight net yards rushing in the game. They had 33, but lost 25 due to sacks and other losses. The last time Georgia had fewer than 20 in a game was in 1996 against Kentucky.

8 – Both Jermaine Burton and George Pickens had eight receptions in the game to lead the Dawgs. The eight was Burton’s career high and Pickens’ second highest total.

11 – Mississippi State had 11 tackles for loss in the game, compared to Georgia’s four.

11 – Georgia has defeated Mississippi State 11 times in a row in Athens. The last Mississippi State win was in 1956. Georgia now holds a 19-6 overall lead in the series.

12 – Nakobe Dean led Georgia in tackles with 12. It was the third straight game when Dean has had double-digit tackles.

22 – While Georgia’s pass defense gave up over 300 yards, the rush defense allowed just 22. It was the fifth time in seven games this season that Georgia has allowed fewer than 100 yards rushing in game.

24 - Mississippi State has scored exactly 24 points in three of the last five meetings against Georgia. The good news for Georgia is that they won two of those three.

28 – Daniels’ 28 completed passes was the most by any Georgia quarterback this season.

40 – Kearis Jackson had four catches in the game. He had a drop in the fourth quarter, but rebounded two plays later for a 40-yard touchdown. It was his third touchdown of the season and of his career.

41 – Will Rogers had 41 completions in the game for Mississippi State. Georgia doesn't keep that stat in its media guide, but we believe that figure may be the most ever against the Dawgs. This is the second time a Mississippi State quarterback has thrown for at least 40 completions in a game this season. (K.J. Costello had 43 against Arkansas).

49 – Due to Covid and assorted other reasons, Mississippi State had only 49 scholarship players available on Saturday.

50 – Jake Camarda averaged just 43.5 yards per punt on Saturday night, but his 50-yard punt to the 11-yard line with 3:31 left in the game was crucial.

66 to 61 – Mississippi State ran just five more plays than Georgia (66 to 61), but it seemed like more. Georgia had more total yards (409 to 358).

197 – Burton had 197 yards receiving on Saturday. It was the fourth highest total by a Georgia player. Only Tavarres King’s 205, Fred Gibson’s 201 and Lamar Davis’s 198 were higher than Burton’s total.

336 – Rogers threw for a career-high 336 yards for Mississippi State. It was the third time Georgia has allowed 300 yards passing in a game this season (Alabama and Florida). Last season the Bulldogs allowed 300 just once.

401 – Daniels threw for 401 yards passing and became the first Bulldog to throw for over 400 since Aaron Murray in the 2013 game against Auburn. Georgia had 243 yards passing in its last two games combined. The 401 was also a career-high for Daniels.

2006 – That was the last time Georgia started three different quarterbacks in a season (Joe Tereshinski III, Matthew Stafford and Joe Cox) until now. This season, Georgia has started D’Wan Mathis, Stetson Bennett IV and JT Daniels at quarterback.





