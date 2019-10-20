"Raining like cats and dogs" just about covers it for Saturday's game. Let's check out even more of what happened in Georgia's shutout win over Kentucky—by the numbers.

0-0 – The last time Georgia had a game in which both teams were scoreless at the half was in 1991, against Alabama.



0 – Georgia pitched its second shutout of the season after defeating Kentucky 21-0 (also defeating Arkansas State 55-0). It was the fourth shutout that a Kirby Smart team has posted. It was also the first time since 2014 that the Dawgs have had two shutouts in the same season (Troy and Missouri).

+1 – After having a -4 turnover ratio against South Carolina, it was Georgia that forced the only turnover over the game. J.R. Reed created the fumble, and Richard LeCounte recovered the ball for the Bulldogs.

2 – For just the second time in his career, Jake Fromm did not throw a touchdown pass in the game. The other time was 2018's game against Tennessee.

2 – Kentucky completed just two passes in the game (2/15 for Lynn Bowden and 0/1 for Josh Ali). The total yards passing for the Wildcats was just 17, with a long of nine.

4 – Of the nine completions Georgia had, four went to freshman George Pickens.

6 – Four UGA defenders tied for the team lead with six tackles apiece. Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, Richard LeCounte, and Tae Crowder had the honors.

10-0 – The Bulldogs won all ten matchups against the Wildcats this decade. It was the first time Georgia's had ten wins against any opponent in any decade.

13/92/8:18 – In the fourth quarter, Georgia put the game away with an impressive 13-play, 92-yard drive that lasted 8:18 and resulted in a score.

15 – The length in yards on a Max Duffy punt in the third quarter. Duffy came into the game averaging over 50 yards per punt this season. Georgia would score the game’s first touchdown on the very next play.

17 – The 17 passing yards was the lowest allowed by a Kirby Smart defense. The previous low was 37 against Auburn in 2016. Georgia is allowing just 181 yards passing per game this season, which ranks second behind Missouri in the SEC.

20/20 – D’Andre Swift had a career-high 23 rushing attempts last week and had 21 this week. This is the first time a Georgia player has had back-to-back games with at least 20 rush attempts since Nick Chubb did it in November of 2016.

24-of-25 – The Bulldogs accounted for 25 offensive plays in the second half, and 24 were running plays. The only pass play was a converted fourth-down conversion that went for seven yards.

35 – Fromm also threw for a career-low 35 yards in the rain on Saturday. The previous low was 84 yards in the 2017 game against Tennessee.

52.8 – Jake Camarda punted six times during the game and averaged 52.8 yards per punt.

60 – Brian Herrien had 60 yards rushing and a touchdown. He had just 29 through the first three quarters but added 31 yards in the fourth.

177 – The Georgia defense held Kentucky to 177 total yards of offense. It was the fifth time under Smart that an opponent has had under 200. That total lowers Georgia's average to 266.7 yards allowed per game this season, which leads the SEC and is sixth in the nation.

179 – Swift ran for 179 yards and two scores against Kentucky. It was his seventh career 100-yard game and third this season. It was the second highest total of his career (186 vs. Auburn in 2018). Swift's rushing total was higher than the Wildcats' team total. The star running back leads the SEC in rushing yards (752), averaging 107.4 yards rushing a game.

184 – Rodrigo Blankenship was a perfect 3-for-3 in extra points in less than perfect conditions on Saturday. He has now made 184 straight to start his career.

2,419 – With his 179 yards in the game, Swift climbs to 2,419 yards rushing for his career. In the process, he passes former Heisman Trophy winner Frank Sinkwich and now stands in 11th place all-time in school history. Next up: Kevin McLee and 2,581 yards.