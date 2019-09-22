News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-22 11:49:40 -0500') }} football Edit

By the Numbers...

Dave McMahon • UGASports
@dave_mc_stats
Staff

It wasn't pretty, but Georgia comes away with a victory over Notre Dame. The Bulldogs improve to 4-0, and here's a deeper look on how the Dawgs fared by the numbers.

0 – Neither team registered a sack on Saturday, but Nolan Smith and Jermaine Johnson provided some pressure on the last Notre Dame offensive play.

1 – The Bulldogs only went 3-and-out once during the game (their last possession) and it almost came back to haunt them.

1 The Bulldogs have only given up one sack through four games.

2 – Georgia had two interceptions in the game, compared to the two they had in the first three games of the season.

2-in-9 – Ian Book had zero interceptions in his first 71 pass attempts this season. He had two in his next nine pass attempts.

3-0 – The Bulldogs are now 3-0 all-time against the Fighting Irish. Only the University of Chicago has a better record against Notre Dame. They went 4-0, with the last meeting happening in 1899.

9 – Tae Crowder led the Bulldogs with nine tackles in the game, including one for loss.

10 Georgia leads the SEC in scoring defense, only giving up an average of 10 points per game.

12 – Notre Dame had 12 penalties in the game. Six of those 12 were false starts.

14 – In the three wins by Georgia in this series, the total margin of victory is just 14 points.

14:41 – Georgia trailed for a total of 14 minutes and 41 seconds in the game. It was the first time the Bulldogs have trailed this season.

15 – Lawrence Cager matched his uniform number, catching a 15-yard reception for a touchdown.

16 – The Dawgs currently have a 16-game home winning streak. It's the third longest in Bulldog history. Georgia’s record is 24, set from 1980 to 1983.

18 D'Andre Swift had a career-high 18 rushing attempts on Saturday. He only has 12 career games with ten or more.

20 – Jake Fromm completed 20 of 26 passes in the game. It was the fourth time of his Bulldog career that he has completed at least 20 passes.

32 – Fromm has now thrown at least one touchdown pass in 32 of 33 career games.

46 – The Irish had 46 rushing yards in the game. It was the fifth lowest total by Notre Dame under Brian Kelly.

57 Georgia leads the SEC in rushing defense, only giving up 57 yards per game.

61 – Rodrigo Blankenship was a perfect 3-for-3 and now has 61 career field goals. He is tied for fifth in that category with Kanon Parkman.

81 Georgia has had 81 plays of 10 yards or more, tops in the SEC.

100 – Fromm has thrown zero interceptions in his last 100 attempts. This sets his own personal record. His old record was 87 attempts.

114 Number of decibels in Sanford Stadium. Notre Dame practiced with piped-in crowd noise at 107 decibels.

152 – The Bulldogs amassed only 152 rushing yards, but 97 of them came in the second half.

557.9 The distance in miles between the University of Georgia and Notre Dame

2,055 – D’Andre Swift had 98 rushing yards in the win and now has 2,055 in his career.

93,246 – The Georgia fans (as well as some Notre Dame fans) set a Sanford Stadium record with 93,246 in attendance.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}