It wasn't pretty, but Georgia comes away with a victory over Notre Dame. The Bulldogs improve to 4-0, and here's a deeper look on how the Dawgs fared by the numbers.

0 – Neither team registered a sack on Saturday, but Nolan Smith and Jermaine Johnson provided some pressure on the last Notre Dame offensive play.

1 – The Bulldogs only went 3-and-out once during the game (their last possession) and it almost came back to haunt them.

1 – The Bulldogs have only given up one sack through four games.

2 – Georgia had two interceptions in the game, compared to the two they had in the first three games of the season.

2-in-9 – Ian Book had zero interceptions in his first 71 pass attempts this season. He had two in his next nine pass attempts.

3-0 – The Bulldogs are now 3-0 all-time against the Fighting Irish. Only the University of Chicago has a better record against Notre Dame. They went 4-0, with the last meeting happening in 1899.

9 – Tae Crowder led the Bulldogs with nine tackles in the game, including one for loss.

10 – Georgia leads the SEC in scoring defense, only giving up an average of 10 points per game.

12 – Notre Dame had 12 penalties in the game. Six of those 12 were false starts.

14 – In the three wins by Georgia in this series, the total margin of victory is just 14 points.

14:41 – Georgia trailed for a total of 14 minutes and 41 seconds in the game. It was the first time the Bulldogs have trailed this season.

15 – Lawrence Cager matched his uniform number, catching a 15-yard reception for a touchdown.

16 – The Dawgs currently have a 16-game home winning streak. It's the third longest in Bulldog history. Georgia’s record is 24, set from 1980 to 1983.

18 – D'Andre Swift had a career-high 18 rushing attempts on Saturday. He only has 12 career games with ten or more.

20 – Jake Fromm completed 20 of 26 passes in the game. It was the fourth time of his Bulldog career that he has completed at least 20 passes.

32 – Fromm has now thrown at least one touchdown pass in 32 of 33 career games.

46 – The Irish had 46 rushing yards in the game. It was the fifth lowest total by Notre Dame under Brian Kelly.

57 – Georgia leads the SEC in rushing defense, only giving up 57 yards per game.

61 – Rodrigo Blankenship was a perfect 3-for-3 and now has 61 career field goals. He is tied for fifth in that category with Kanon Parkman.

81 – Georgia has had 81 plays of 10 yards or more, tops in the SEC.

100 – Fromm has thrown zero interceptions in his last 100 attempts. This sets his own personal record. His old record was 87 attempts.

114 – Number of decibels in Sanford Stadium. Notre Dame practiced with piped-in crowd noise at 107 decibels.

152 – The Bulldogs amassed only 152 rushing yards, but 97 of them came in the second half.

557.9 – The distance in miles between the University of Georgia and Notre Dame

2,055 – D’Andre Swift had 98 rushing yards in the win and now has 2,055 in his career.

93,246 – The Georgia fans (as well as some Notre Dame fans) set a Sanford Stadium record with 93,246 in attendance.