Burnett's big day paces Bulldogs

“They're awesome. They're roommates, and I joke around with them all the time. I'm gonna catch them, but I'm not gonna catch them. I mean, they're hitting a home run a game and Zabo's just unreal,” McCarthy said. “We played some Mario Kart last night. I think that's part of it. I think it really locked him in. Burnett … he's a dog. He hits the ball really hard every time.”

Georgia added home runs by Ryland Zaborowski and Nolan McCarthy . For Zaborowski, it was his fifth home run of the weekend and the 10th of the season. He also drove in 15 runs over the past three days.

The transfer from UNC-Asheville went 2-for-4 with his ninth home run and five RBI, establishing a new career high. Burnett’s now hitting .375.

Credit Robbie Burnet t for giving the Bulldogs (18-1) the offensive boost needed to extend their winning streak to 15 games.

After winning the first two games by a combined 31-11 score, the Lions pushed the Bulldogs on Sunday.

“I think it's something like maybe 19 games in 20-something days. We knew that. I mean, obviously, I knew that. I put together a schedule,” Johnson said. “But it’s good, though, to see the guys have to persevere and fight, and continue to stay locked in, because after that first inning, it's easy just to coast.”

Georgia hasn’t been pushed in recent weeks, so even though Sunday’s 9-7 win was closer than previous games, Bulldog skipper Wes Johnson didn’t mind.

The Bulldogs were hitting the ball hard to start the game as the first seven batters reached base, with all seven scoring runs for a 7-0 lead in the first.

Burnett’s three-run homer was followed with a first-pitch blast by Zaborowski, his fifth home run of the weekend and 10th of the year.

Three batters later, McCarthy went deep for the third time, a three-run homer, for a 7-0 lead.

Starting pitcher Matthew Hoskins accounted for himself quite well.

The right-handed pitcher would have retired all six batters he faced if not for a two-out error by Ryan Black at second. Hoskins recovered to strike out the side.

"You’re going to see Matthew Hoskins pitch meaningful innings for Georgia, especially when we get into league play. I’m getting really excited about him, I think you guys have seen it,” Johnson said. “You probably saw a glimpse of it his freshman year. Obviously, coming off surgery and everything else last year, we didn't get to pitch him as much as we wanted to. I’m just really, really happy with where he's at right now.”

Although Hoskins could have pitched longer after throwing just 27 pitches, Johnson turned to reliever Alton Davis II to start the third inning. He did not have a good day.

Columbia jumped all over the Alabama transfer, scoring six runs on six hits, including a pair of home runs. It was a tough outing for the left-hander, who the Bulldogs hoped would play a key role but saw his ERA swell to 12.10 with Sunday’s effort.

“We've got to get his ball … We’ve got to get his … I don't give it all away yet,” Johnson said. “But we’ve got a clear path. I think we've got a good plan for getting him back on track.”

Tyler McLoughlin was more on point.

The senior right-hander allowed just one hit with four strikeouts in 2.2 innings before DJ Radtke took over with two out and a runner on first in the sixth. Radtke walked one and gave up a hit in 1.1 before Brian Curley went the final two innings to earn his second save despite giving up his first run and first hit of the season.

McLoughlin, meanwhile, lowered his ERA to 1.93, having now allowed just two earned runs on six hits with four walks and 14 strikeouts in 9.2 innings this season.

“He’s another guy who's going to throw a lot for us,” Johnson said of McLoughlin (2-0), who pitched just briefly for Georgia last year after transferring from Division III Emory. “It will be surprising for me if we have a guy go seven, eight innings in a game in league play. We'll do a lot of matching up. But you look at what Tyler and Radke did today; obviously we know (Curley) can go multiple innings. But Tyler is working himself into a lot of innings with us.”

