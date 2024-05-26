If the selection committee examines the numbers below, perhaps.

Georgia is still hoping for a No. 8 national seed which would mean the Bulldogs would host a Super Regional should it advance past this weekend's regional play.

The Bulldogs will learn their seeding and the three other teams to appear in this week's Athens Regional on Monday at noon on ESPN2.

As expected, Georgia’s baseball team is hosting one of the 16 NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2019.

DIBaseball.com predicts the Bulldogs will be the ninth overall seed in the tournament and will host Wake Forest, Kennesaw State, and Samford.

BaseballAmerica.com also predicts Georgia as the ninth overall seed and will host Wake Forest, Central Florida, and Samford.

Georgia last made the NCAA Tournament in 2022, dropping two of three games at the North Carolina Regional in Chapel Hill.

They'll return this week under first-year head coach Wes Johnson, who led the Bulldogs back to the postseason in his first year.

"I'm an optimistic person, I always have those goals, but you want to be realistic when your coach is in his first year," Bulldog athletic director Josh Brooks said. "But really, it's a testament to the work he and his staff have done. He transformed the roster and he got the young men to believe and the development they've done this year. It's exciting to be in this conversation. We haven't hosted a regional since 2019, so to be in that situation and debating whether we should be a top 8 seed is a fun place to be."

The Bulldogs (39-15) hope the results differ from the last two times they hosted a regional.

In 2018, Georgia defeated Campbell 18-5 and Troy 11-7, before falling to Duke in the championship round, 8-5 and 8-4.

The 2019 season saw the Bulldogs defeat Mercer 13-3 before falling to Florida State in the winner’s bracket game 13-2.

Georgia would rout Florida Atlantic 13-0 to earn another crack at the Seminoles but were routed again, 10-1.

The Bulldogs will be looking to win their first regional since 2008 when they rebounded from an opening-round loss to Lipscomb before winning four straight to advance to the Super Regional against North Carolina.

Georgia took that series 2-1 to earn its last trip to the College World Series, where it advanced to the national championship against Fresno State.