"It seems the program is making a change in my recruitment," Gregory said.

That visit has now put the Bulldogs right back in it for one of the best receivers in the 2026 class.

In April, Gregory told UGASports that the Bulldogs hadn't been in contact much. But the Rivals100 receiver still made his way to Athens for a visit on June 20.

Georgia is suddenly in the thick of the race for Aaron Gregory .

Gregory said he had a "great" trip to Athens. He visited the dorms and the academic center.

Receivers coach James Coley also spoke with Gregory as the two continue building their relationship.

"It was good. Being able to talk football and development with him was cool," Gregory said. "Coach seems very straightforward but chill at the same time. This was a good visit to start building that bond."

The conversations between recruit and coach steered toward how Coley runs his receiver room now that he's back in Athens.

"We talked about how he lets his players earn playing time, how freshmen can get on the field," Gregory said. "We talked about the players he's developed that are now in the league. He's very hands-on with his receivers when it comes to them as a person. Weight, grades, development, everything he handles himself."

A "very relaxed" Kirby Smart spoke with Gregory and his grandmother. Smart related the message that the Bulldogs "definitely want" Gregory and will continue to recruit him.

Coley had a similar message, with Gregory saying Georgia's receivers coach wants to "have me on campus as much as possible."

Coley might not have to wait long to get his wish. Gregory said he is trying to arrange a return trip to Georgia in July.

He also has a few things he’ll be looking for as he continues building the relationship with Georgia.

“I’m ready to see the offense during the season, getting to see who’s next up at QB,” Gregory said. “I won’t get to play with (Carson) Beck. Coaching styles with the new additions even though Coach was with the program before.”