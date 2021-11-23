Bulldogs still No. 1; Ohio State now No. 2

Georgia’s spot atop the College Football held true for the fourth straight week, but there's a new face at No. 4.

Following weeks of wondering when and if the committee would see fit to move the Cincinnati Bearcats up to the fourth spot and a potential spot in the playoffs, that’s exactly what happened Tuesday evening.

Oregon’s blowout loss to Utah provided the impetus for the Bearcats’ surge into the coveted Top 4.

This week’s poll finds Georgia at No. 1, Ohio State at No.2, followed by Alabama at No. 3, and at No. 4 sits Cincinnati, which is trying to become the first non-Power 5 school to make it since the start of the current format.

Michigan is No. 5, followed by Notre Dame at No. 6.

During his post-practice press conference Tuesday, Smart was asked if he’s been keeping up with the proceedings. His answer is probably what you’d expect.

“No,” said Smart. “I'm trying to go do third down right now, red area, and everything else. I don't have time for it. Between recruiting, worrying about our players, the game, it's the least of my worries."



Although the playoffs may not yet be on Smart’s mind, the Bulldogs appear to be in as good a shape for the playoffs as any team can possibly be.

Although Georgia certainly intends to beat Georgia Tech Saturday and Alabama next week for the SEC Championship, even if the Bulldogs should slip up against the Crimson Tide, the odds still appear favorable for Smart’s squad to earn a bid.

Obviously, plenty of questions still remain.

Ohio State faces Michigan Saturday, while Alabama plays Auburn. Assuming the Tide beat their arch rivals, would Alabama have to beat Georgia to secure a playoff spot, or would a two-loss Alabama team only fall as far as No. 4, which presumably would mean a rematch with the Bulldogs in the semifinals at either the Orange or Cotton Bowl?