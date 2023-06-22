Although new baseball coach Wes Johnson is still in Omaha with LSU, back in Athens, his Bulldogs continue to add players through the NCAA portal.

Thursday, Georgia added a pair of outfielders, picking up junior college All-American John Marant and Dylan Goldstein, according to a published report.

Although UGASports has not yet independently confirmed, the FAU student newspaper University Press reported with confirmation from the school athletic department that Goldstein would play his senior year for the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound outfielder is coming off a junior season that saw him hit .297 with 13 home runs and 62 RBIs. For his career, Goldstein is a career .313 hitter with 13 home runs and 125 RBIs. He was a second-team all-conference selection this year.

Earlier Thursday, College of Central Florida outfielder Marant did confirm to UGASports via text that he will be attending Georgia.

Marant (6-6, 230) batted .434 with 15 homers and 70 RBIs last season. A Georgia native, Marant graduated from Sandy Creek High School before originally signing with Georgia Tech.

Johnson was not kidding when he said during his introductory press conference that the Bulldogs would be busy in the NCAA transfer portal.

Georgia has also received transfers from Western Kentucky first baseman Luke Farris (.291-13-43), Mississippi State third baseman Slate Alford (.248-9-36), Pennsylvania pitcher Brian Zeldin (2-1, 3.74), and Columbia catcher Weston Eberly (.309-9-41). Eberly has been committed as a transfer to Georgia for a year, and confirmed to UGASports that the plan is still for him to attend UGA.

The Bulldogs likely aren’t done.

Georgia is expected to look to the portal to address its pitching as well.

Bulldogs currently in the portal, include pitchers Charlie Goldstein, Luke Wagner, Jake Poindexter, Michael Polk, and infielder Jonathan Little.