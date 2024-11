If you look at Mark Bowman's film, you might see shades of Brock Bowers.

There's a red jersey, emblazoned with the number 19, hauling in passes and bulling through defenders for big gains. Bowers did it for three years at Georgia, while Bowman currently stars for powerhouse Mater Dei High School in California.

Like Bowers, Bowman could end up sporting the red and black as the Bulldogs are a top contender in his early recruitment.