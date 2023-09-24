Georgia's red zone offense hasn't been up to par in the early part of the 2023 season.

The Bulldogs entered Saturday's game against UAB having scored touchdowns on nine out of 16 trips inside the opponent's 20-yard line. That's a percentage of 56 percent, a mark far below Kirby Smart's standard.

But Georgia took a large step forward in that area against the Blazers, finding the end zone on all six red zone trips in a 49-21 victory.

"It’s been one of our focal points. We haven’t been the best at getting the ball into the end zone when we got down to the red zone," quarterback Carson Beck said. "It’s just a testament to how we practiced and one of our focal points."

Both the Bulldog players and Smart himself have made mention of the same struggle in the red zone.

In order to succeed, teams have to be able to run the ball inside the 20. The condensed field clogs passing lanes and makes it that much more important to move the ball on the ground.

Smart felt the Bulldogs kept the Blazers off balance defensively. Of the six red zone touchdowns, four came via the ground game.

"You’ve got to want it," receiver Dominic Lovett said. "You’ve got to be able to run the ball in the red zone in the SEC to be efficient."

Georgia rolled up 581 yards of total offense on Saturday night. The Bulldogs have been able to move the ball in other games as well, but red zone issues have at times kept points off the scoreboard.

That didn't happen against UAB. As the team dives back into SEC play beginning next week, the Bulldogs will need to keep producing seven points instead of three inside the 20.

"You feel better about things. You feel more confident about things," offensive lineman Xavier Truss said about the red zone success. "No matter what the score is, no matter what the point in the game is, you’ve got to have the mindset that you’re on the attack and you’re out there hunting. I think if we continue to do that, you can’t be any more confident than that."