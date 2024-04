Another routine visit for Hezekiah Harris to Georgia turned into a special moment on Saturday.

Harris, a Rivals100 prospect in the 2026 class, sat down with Bulldogs' outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe and earned an offer. Harris felt extremely excited about the opportunity.

"(I) definitely was excited. Georgia is an elite program," Harris told UGASports.com on Saturday night. "Overall, it was a great visit. The defense was flying around and making plays. I then met coach Chidera (Uzo-Diribe) after the game and he extended the offer."