Georgia has its eyes on Cartersville once again.

The Bulldogs signed a pair of prospects from the area in the 2024 class. Cartersville High School's Malachi Toliver and Cass High School's Sacovie White have both enrolled in Athens.

Now Georgia has offered another Cartersville High product in 2025 receiver Jamauri Brice. The offer is a major one for the in-state prospect.