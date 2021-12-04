Bulldogs now await CFP fate

ATLANTA - Saturday’s 41-24 loss to Alabama was certainly not what Georgia or its fans were expecting in Saturday’s SEC Championship.

The question now is will the Bulldogs (12-1) still make the College Football Playoffs?

With Oklahoma State’s loss to Baylor in the Big 12 championship, it still seems the one-loss Bulldogs will qualify as one of the top four teams.

According to sources inside Mercedes Benz Stadium, Georgia should still expect to receive one of the four spots. But time will tell.

The four teams will be announced Sunday on ESPN at 12:15 p.m.

“That's not for us to determine, you know what I mean?” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Certainly, I feel like we are, but it's not our job to determine that. It's the committee's.”

Alabama is expected to climb to the top spot, with the Bulldogs not expected to fall any further than third.

Assuming Michigan beats Iowa for the Big Ten championship, a potential matchup of the Bulldogs and Wolverines in either the Orange Bowl in Miami or the Cotton Bowl in Dallas could take place.

Cincinnati is expected to remain at No. 4.

Notre Dame (11-1) is No. 6, but the independent Irish are not expected to jump into the Top 4.

“We’ve had a great season up to this point. That ain’t easy,” left tackle Jamaree Salyer said. “The SEC is the SEC. I don’t care what anybody says. We’ve earned the right to be in the College Football Playoff.”