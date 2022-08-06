Bulldogs, new and old, have something to prove

"I know the guys who haven't played are hungry," Smart said. "We have to keep the guys who have hunger."

But Smart isn't fretting about that this year. On a defense that lost seven defenders to the NFL Draft, this year's Bulldogs have no reason to be complacent.

Georgia's head coach has been a part of national title teams that returned loads of talent. In those instances, Smart worried that players on those teams would rest on their laurels in the glow of a title.

Junior defensive lineman Zion Logue is a perfect example of a Bulldog who has no need to be complacent.

Logue appeared in all 15 games last season, registering 11 total tackles. But he took a backseat to the likes of Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, and Travon Walker along the front line.

Now those players are in the NFL. Logue will go from backstage to the bright lights when the season kicks off against Oregon on Sept. 3.

"Sitting behind those guys and just watching those guys work throughout the week and throughout the years they were here, I took bits and pieces from them and put it into my own," Logue said. "I’m kind of ready to see what I have to offer to the university."

That mindset is pervasive throughout the defense.

Defensive linemen such as Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Nazir Stackhouse, and Warren Brinson have opportunities ahead. Inside linebackers Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Trezman Marshall, Smael Mondon, Rian Davis, and others will have to replace the three draft picks lost from that position.

In the secondary, there's competition for the corner spot opposite Kelee Ringo. Safety and star are also up for grabs from among the likes of Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith, Dan Jackson, William Poole, David Daniel-Sisavanh, and others.

One safety spot is held by senior Christopher Smith. The veteran knows how much work it took to win the title last year and is planning to pass that along to those now tasked with stepping up.

"We’re going to have to put that same amount of work in this year to get back to where we want to be," Smith said. "It’s not just going to be handed to us. Coach Smart does a great job of preaching not being complacent. A thing with our team is you either get better or worse. We want to choose the better of the two and choose to be better every day."

This fall camp presents a bit of a paradox in that way. It's a fresh start, for the team as a whole and for each player. But to reach the goal of a championship, it'll take the same amount of work as last season.

Opportunity is there for hungry Bulldogs all over the defense. It's now up to them to take advantage of it.

"It’s all about basically the team and the mindset that we attack it with," Smith said. "That’s the main part. You’ve got to have the right mindset to attack what the coaches present for you. They’ve got the plan for us. As long as we carry it out, we’ll be alright."