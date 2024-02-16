While Mike White appreciated having a rare February off-day earlier this week, when you’re in the midst of a five-game losing streak, it’s not so easy to do.

“I'd have rather have played, but we tried to be as creative as we could this week,” said White, whose Bulldogs host Florida Saturday afternoon (1 p.m., SEC Network). “We actually gave our guys a little bit of time to rejuvenate physically, but we got after it a little bit, too.”

Freshman Silas Demary, Jr. felt basically the same.

“It was a little bit of both. It was a little reset for us, give everybody a chance to sit down, and just focus on one game this week,” Demary said. “But yeah, like you said, it let us reset, but at the same time you kind of want to get back out there.”

It’s easy to understand why Demary and White would rather have played.

Of the Bulldogs’ last five games, Geogia held second-half leads in four, including a late advantage over Florida before the Gators pulled away in overtime, 102-98, to start the current skid.

“We’ve been competitive. Now, I don’t think we’re pleased with our record, including me or guys or our staff,” White said. “We would like to have a few more wins at this point, of course. That said, I thought we’d be a lot more competitive this year, and we have been.”

The Bulldogs won’t receive any breaks moving forward.

Starting with Florida, five of the final regular season games are against teams predicted to be in the NCAA Tournament.

While Georgia’s chances of joining the fun are obviously low, Demary said the team’s mindset remains the same.

“It hasn’t changed. You never want to get too high or too low. We’ve still got some big-time games ahead, and we’re definitely looking forward to tomorrow,” Demary said. “A win over Florida would really boost our confidence, but we want to stay even keeled and stay the course.”

White said he expects his team to play well against the Gators.

“We had some ugly Ls in Year 1 of this rebuild, and we were right there with a few of our losses and have really been competitive in all of them, or at least nearly all of them,” he said. “But we’ve got more opportunities ahead, so we’ll see what happens, but I’ll be surprised if we don’t come out tomorrow and are really competitive and hard, because this is team has done that.”

Game Notes