The Georgia baseball team has been in this situation before.

A little over a month ago, the Bulldogs traveled to No. 1 Vanderbilt, with few people giving Scott Stricklin’s squad much chance to win the series.

Flash forward to this weekend’s series at Arkansas. This time, the Razorbacks (34-8, 15-6) are the nation’s No. 1 team, and few prognosticators are giving the Bulldogs much chance.

Georgia (27-16, 10-11) took two of three from the Commodores back in early April, and Stricklin is hoping for a repeat in this series that kicks off Friday night.

“It’s the same thing. You’re going in to play the No. 1 team on the road, in a hostile environment, and really nobody outside of our team is giving us much of a shot,” Stricklin said. “We believe we can go in there and win. That’s the only way you can think. We’ll do the same thing. We’ll challenge these kids, we’ve already started that today; we’ll practice in Fayetteville (Thursday) night and we’ll continue to challenge them.

“We’ve got enough older guys that they know what’s at stake. But it's very similar to when we were going up to Nashville. It was us against the world. We’ll just have to play very good baseball and do everything we can to win a series.”

The Bulldogs and Razorbacks are actually more similar than not.

Despite leading the league with 76 home runs, Arkansas’ team batting average of .282 is just five points higher than Georgia's (.277).

The two are also very similar on the mound. Arkansas has a team ERA of 4.16 with 423 strikeouts. Georgi’s team ERA is 3.82 with 328 strikeouts. Razorback pitchers have allowed 34 home runs; the Bulldogs pitchers 39.

Stricklin knows his team cannot afford any mistakes.

“The biggest thing we learned going to Nashville is that if we do things the right way, we’re a darn good baseball team. Of course, that’s the case with every team, but when you swing the bats well, play defense, and you pitch, you’re pretty darn good,” he said. “When we put it all together, we’re as good as anybody, but that’s the toughest part about this league, everybody is so good and so talented, it’s tough to put those strings together. But the biggest thing we learned from Vanderbilt is, we can compete with anybody. We just need to make sure we’re prepared and focused to play our best baseball.”

Even after dropping last week’s series to Auburn, Georgia still stands in good shape as far as postseason play is concerned.

However, the SEC schedule makers did the Bulldogs no favors when they put together the 2021 conference slate.

With three weekends to go in the regular season, Georgia must navigate a trifecta that includes Florida next week in Gainesville before hosting Ole Miss in the home finale.

“Our guys know what’s at stake. We talk about the RPI, we talk about the postseason. Every game is important, and that’s why last weekend stunk,” Stricklin said. “It puts you a little bit behind the baseball, and that means we’ve got to play really good baseball these next three weekends. We’re playing three teams that have all been ranked No. 1 at some point this season. Now it’s Arkansas. It is what it is. But that’s why kids want to play in this league; you want to play against the best.”