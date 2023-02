Georgia doesn't head to Mississippi often in recruiting.

Nakobe Dean stands out as the most notable example in recent years. The Horn Lake native came to Georgia in the Class of 2019 and had an outstanding career as a linebacker in red and black.

Glenn Schumann turned his eyes to the Magnolia State again on Feb. 9, extending an offer to fast-rising 2024 defensive end Jamonta Waller.

"He told me they only want the best in Mississippi and he said I'm the best there," Waller said.