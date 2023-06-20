Georgia’s basketball team is headed to the Bahamas for the Baha Mars Championship, but it will be anything but a day at the beach for Mike White’s Bulldogs.

The tournament also features three teams that participated in last year’s NCAA Tournament, with the Bulldogs set to face Final Four participant Miami. Kansas State and Providence are also participating. The tournament is set for Nov. 17 and 19 at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts and Entertainment Center in Nassau,

“I’ve said we wanted our non-conference schedule to be tougher this season, and the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship is certainly a major factor in accomplishing that goal,” White said in a statement. “To face Miami, a 2023 Final Four team, and either Kansas State or Providence, both NCAA Tournament teams last season, in a three-day span in November will provide us with a great barometer of where we are early in the season. The tournament also will give our players the incredible experience of visiting the Baha Mar Resort in The Bahamas.”

Georgia will be in its second season under White. The Bulldogs finished 16-16 during White’s initial campaign, recording 10 victories more than the 2021-22 season. Georgia’s “+10” tally of wins represented the second-biggest regular-season increase among all Power 5 basketball programs.

Miami advanced to the NCAA Final Four for the first time in program history in 2022-23, while winning the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship and compiling a 29-8 overall mark; Kansas State reached the Elite Eight a year ago after tying for third in the Big 12 Conference and capped its season with a 26-10 record; and Providence made its seventh NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014 last season while posting a 21-12 mark.

The Bulldogs’ 2023-24 roster will feature four returning letter winners and nine scholarship newcomers.

Justin Hill is Georgia’s leading returnee in scoring, assists, and steals. In addition, Jabri Abdur-Rahim paced the Bulldogs in 3-pointers, 3-point percentage, and free throw percentage, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe was Georgia’s leading rebounder, and Frank Anselem was the Bulldogs’ top shot blocker.

Georgia’s newcomers feature five transfers and four freshmen.

The Georgia Lady Bulldogs will be taking part in the women’s version of the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship on Nov. 20 and 22. Georgia is one of five 2023 NCAA Tournament teams among the eight announced teams competing in the tournament. In addition to the Lady Bulldogs, East Carolina, Oklahoma State, Purdue, and Southern California also earned bids to the most recent edition of “March Madness.” Columbia, Penn State, and Seton Hall round out the announced teams.