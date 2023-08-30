"I think the biggest would have to be some of the guys that maybe didn't play a lot last year. Watching some of those guys who are sophomores and juniors start to step up and find their footing and be able to play some really good ball,” Van Pran said on Monday. “I'm excited about those guys. You talk about the Jared Wilsons, the Dylan Fairchilds, Micah Morris, and even Monroe Freeling. All of those guys. It's exciting just to see them come and find their footing, it's amazing."

Van Pran said seeing the younger Bulldogs who have stepped up in the offseason is a huge positive.

Georgia’s offensive line, which finished second in voting behind Michigan for the Joe Moore Award last year, returns right guard Tate Ratledge , center Sedrick Van Pran, and left guard Xavier Truss . Also, Amarius Mims , Austin Blaske, and others received valuable reps last year, too.

Despite the losses of Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon to the NFL, the Bulldogs return three starters from last season’s national championship team. They also bring back several other players with either starting experience or who have previously played a significant role in the trenches.

Georgia’s offensive line is regarded as one of its most talented and deepest position groups heading into 2023.

Georgia’s depth is strong because of how well Kirby Smart and the staff have recruited over the last few years.

An example of that would be at tackle, where the Bulldogs have to replace both McClendon and Jones.

Mims, a former five-star prospect, will step in on the right side. Greene, one of the strongest linemen on the team, will be on the left side. However, Blaske and Fairchild can slide in at one of those spots. So too could Truss or Freeling.

All of them will be tasked with protecting quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck acknowledged how talented the group was last week during fall camp.

"They're incredible. It instills confidence in me to be able to sit back there, and maybe I can hold the ball half a second or a second longer and get through my entire reads, because I have trust in them to get the job done,” Beck said. “Obviously, it makes it easy to hand the ball off and let your running backs go to work when you have one of the best offensive lines in the country as well.”

According to Mims, Georgia offensive line coach Stacey Searels challenges his players to come in and compete. Mims also sees no drop-off between the first and second teams on the line.

"The line this year is very special,” Mims said. “We've got a two-deep that I feel is real good. Like, all five positions up front, the ones, and the twos are just a good group of guys. We just accept Coach Searels' challenge every day of just coming in with the right mindset, playing with effort, and having the right attitude. When we're like that, it's just watch out. That's all I've got to say."

Georgia defensive linemen Mykel Williams and Warren Brinson go up against the offensive line every day. The two Bulldogs, along with their counterparts on defense, agree this offensive group is special.

"We've got the best [offensive line] in the country, so it's always the best work," Williams told reporters last week during fall camp. “I feel like we're not going to play [anybody] as good as our O-line.”

Brinson echoed Williams’ sentiment.

"Oh my gosh. Bruh, they're amazing," Brinson said with a confident smile on his face. "I'm not going to lie, our offensive line is so good, I can count on my hand how many times we beat them clean, and Mykel [Williams] has probably beat them clean twice. Our offensive line is really good."

Still, Smart wants to keep his players grounded and doesn’t want them to buy into the hype. He wants his guys in the trenches to keep improving and know that they haven’t earned anything yet.

"Not weakness. The fear is reading what you all say about them, or believing that what Warren Brinson says about Amarius Mims is going to be the gospel. You have to earn that. You have to go out and earn what you get and do it on tape,” Smart said on Monday. “Just getting told you're this or that doesn't make you that. I can show you countless examples on tape where that hasn't been true. I can also show you countless examples where it has been, and you're only as good as your last practice. That's what this offensive line will worry about. Depth is a concern. How many guys can we play and how do we avoid injury and stay healthy? And some of that comes with luck."



