With final exams now in the books, Georgia’s basketball team jumps back into action Saturday night with what should prove to be a very interesting inter-sectional game at Arizona State.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.

“I like the detail that they're trying to really get figured out,” Bulldog head coach Tom Crean said. “When you're going against a team like Arizona State—that plays with such speed—they play with the relentlessness, I mean they really do.”

The Sun Devils (7-2) figure to be one of the more up-tempo teams Georgia (6-2) sees this year.Arizona State returns three starters and six additional letter-winners from last year’s team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

Remy Martin paces the Sun Devils with a 20.0 ppg scoring average, while Rob Edwards and Romello White chip in double-digit averages of 12.2 and 12.0 ppg, respectively. White, an Atlanta native, is hauling in a team-high 10.0 rebounds per game.

“When they're pressuring you, whether they're in the half court, or whether they're attacking the rim on the break or attacking the rim, with a post-up or with a drive in the half court, they pose a lot of problems, a lot of problems,” Crean said. “We're getting ready to see a high level of intensity in a very, very tough environment, and it'll be great to see where we stand.”

Saturday’s game is the first of four-straight non-conference games the Bulldogs will play before opening SEC competition Jan. 7 against Kentucky.

Georgia hasn’t played since beating North Carolina Central 95-59 in Athens back on Dec. 4.

“You always have concerns when you're on breaks, and it's very hard this time of year to get into any type of real rhythm with that because you had three games in three days, then it's a week,” Crean said. “Now it's a much longer period of time after last Wednesday's game, and then it starts to come. That's part of it, and as a coach you want that practice time. But what I like best about the team is, is they want to play the games.”

This and that

• Anthony Edwards is the only freshman ranked among the nation’s top-50 scoring leaders. As of Thursday, Edwards ranked No. 26 among D-I scoring leaders at 20.6 points per game.

• UGA has eight 90-point outputs in Crean’s first 40 games in Georgia. The Bulldogs had eight 90-point outings in the 249 games prior to Crean’s arrival.

• UGA has three of the top-7 scoring outputs in the SEC this season – No. 3 (100 points vs. Delaware St.) and co-No. 6 (95 points vs. The Citadel and N.C. Central).

• UGA has four 90-point outputs in eight games to date. We trust you can do the math on that. The rest of the SEC has 12 90-point performances in 111 games (10.8 percent).