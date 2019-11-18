Georgia’s post-season chances certainly took a hit with their loss to South Carolina. But according to linebacker Azeez Ojulari, the Bulldogs never lost faith.

“We knew that we still controlled our own destiny,” Ojulari said Monday. “We always knew we’d get back in this position as long as we continued to work. We just told ourselves if we go week by week, and continue to work, we will get there.”

So far, so good.

Although Georgia’s offensive production still hasn’t been at the level head coach Kirby Smart would have preferred, there hasn’t been too much to complain about regarding the defense. It leads the SEC with just 10.5 points allowed per game.

As a result, the Bulldogs enter Saturday’s game against the Aggies (3:30 p.m., CBS) knowing they’ll be playing LSU for the SEC Championship Dec. 7 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

But first things first.

Head coach Kirby Smart isn’t thinking any farther than his team’s game with the Aggies, and it seems, nor are his players.

After beating Auburn, left tackle Andrew Thomas wouldn’t address anything beyond Saturday’s home finale. But Smart knows that won’t keep others on the team from totally avoiding all the “talk” that currently surrounds the Bulldogs (9-1, 6-1) as it pertains to the College Football Playoffs.

“You don't control that. These kids live and die by these things, man. I mean they've got all that with them. They're going to see it; they're going to hear it,” Smart said holding up a cell phone. “What you try to emphasize are the facts.”

The facts appear to be pretty cut and dried, as Georgia controls its own destiny as the playoffs are concerned.

In order to make the playoffs, the Bulldogs will need to win their next three games, including against LSU in the SEC Championship, to secure one of the coveted four spots.

Some have suggested Georgia might still earn a bid with a loss to Texas A&M and a win over LSU in Atlanta, but defensive end David Marshall doesn’t believe that to be the case.

“We need to win these next three games,” Marshall said. “That’s what we’re looking to do.”

Smart said it’s up to everyone on the team as to how good they truly want to be. He feels the potential is there.

“Here are the facts. If we block and tackle people, we're pretty good. You know what I mean?” Smart said. “If we block and tackle people, if we do 'simple' better, we're pretty good. If we don't, and we turn the ball over, and we don't play well on special teams, and we give up big, explosive plays—we're not very good.”

The outside noise, he said, means absolutely nothing at all.

“The thing you have to ask yourself is, What’s going to allow me to do those things? None of the other stuff matters. None of it matters,” Smart said. “So you get their focus on playing better and getting better, especially the second part of your roster. Because we have twos who are having to play now. So now this week, more twos are going to have to play. The next week, maybe more twos are going to play, because you've got more guys getting injured. How I get the rest of our roster better is really all we're focused on.”