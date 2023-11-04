Kirby Smart didn't see anything complicated in Missouri's run game.

The Tigers rushed for 151 yards on Georgia's defense. Although the Bulldogs won 30-21 against Missouri, that number isn't anywhere near the Bulldogs set for themselves.

"They've got a great scheme," Smart said. "They know when to run the ball. They're not running the ball into loaded boxes. They do a good job in the stretch game. They run the stretch as good as anybody in college football. I mean, they hurt us with it."

Those stretch runs Smart referred to led to much of Missouri's success.

Time and time again, the Tigers found yardage on the edges of Georgia's defense. Auburn had similar success last month on the edges.

Those numbers don't sit well with Bulldogs such as defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse.

"The run defense from when I was a freshman to now, it’s always been at its standard," Stackhouse said. "Guys that I played along with have come and gone into the league and stuff like that. The guys that I play with now still have that great ability of stopping the run. It’s just that because I hold so much pride, even when teams get 90 yards on us I’m upset. It’s not a good feeling."

The defining moment came early in the fourth quarter.

With Georgia leading by 11, Missouri went to the ground game. Runs of five, seven, and 12 yards punctuated a drive that got the Tigers back to within three points.

"Tempo. They didn't do anything they haven't done all year," Smart said of that drive. "They didn't scheme us up, they went fast.”

That run defense is concerning for the Bulldogs as they look toward the end of the season. They're 9-0 right now, but they also know there's plenty to clean up.

"That’s something that we need to be working on before the playoffs and the SEC, anything," Stackhouse said. "Before we talk about playoffs or SEC Championship, we need to work on that first before anything else."