Bryan McClendon impresses Rivals100 2024 receiver Ny Carr
It's easy for Ny Carr to see Bryan McClendon's love for Georgia.
That shouldn't come as much surprise. Georgia's receivers coach is from the state, played for the Bulldogs from 2002-05, and served on the Georgia staff from 2007-2015.
McClendon is now back on Kirby Smart's staff and strongly pursuing Carr, another top in-state pass catcher.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news