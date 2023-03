Georgia is honing in on Amari Jefferson as one of its top receiving targets in the 2024 class.

The four-star receiver from Chattanooga has held an offer from the Bulldogs since last July. At the time, the defending national champions were one of the first football offers for the Tennessee baseball commit.

Jefferson returned to Athens once again over the weekend. He and his family spent plenty of time discussing his potential future with receivers coach Bryan McClendon.

"We have a great relationship so we just got to spend a lot of time talking ball and life," Jefferson said.