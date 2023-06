Brody Keefe is a Class of 2026 wide receiver from North Carolina. Keefe is hitting the camp circuit hard this summer and is drawing interest from programs in the SEC and ACC with his performances. In eight varsity games last year as a freshman, Keefe showed glimpses of what looks to be a bright future.

Keefe camped at Georgia last week and made a believer out of wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon. Georgia offered Keefe a scholarship, and UGASports caught up with the talented young wideout to get his reaction.