Broderick Jones hasn't done anything yet

"He’s trying to be more positive with the other guys and encourage them when there’s mistakes," Smart said. "Two years ago, he was that guy. He’s growing into his role I think."

“I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better in the run game. Just staying in the weight room consistently, staying on the grind, pushing the weight hard, just trying to better myself,” Jones said after practice Tuesday. “Other than that, it’s just about learning my assignments, knowing what to do and staying on the same path.”

With the season-opener against Oregon now less than three weeks way, how much progress does he feel has been made?

Kirby Smart’s challenge to left tackle Broderick Jones at the conclusion of spring was a simple one. To become more physical.

There’s every indication that he is.

Jones, along with center Sedrick Van Pran and right tackle Warren McClendon, appear to be entrenched at their respective positions.

“I feel like I’ve done enough to push myself to be better,” Jones said. “I can always be better in any aspect of life. So, I just push myself every day in practice, push myself to be better and push my teammates to be better. It’s not all about my position and what I’m doing. It’s all about the team. It’s not all about me. I’m looking forward to seeing the entire team progress.”

Left tackle is a prominent position on every football team, and that’s certainly been true at Georgia.

The last three players to man the spot – Isaiah Wynn, Andrew Thomas, and Jamaree Salyer – are each currently playing in the NFL.

“I really don’t try to think about that too much, just because I’ve got to finish up here at the University of Georgia,” Jones said. “I feel like l haven’t fulfilled my full potential here at Georgia so I’m going to try and do that before I think about anything else further down the line.”

Jones actually started in place of an injured Salyer for the final four games of the regular season. However, his big moment came in the National Championship.

In the first half, Jones was inserted at left tackle when Salyer was moved over to right guard as the replacement for Warren Ericson.

“Going through all that, it’s what keeps me on the grind,” Jones said. “I feel like I haven’t accomplished anything at Georgia yet. I’m trying to start like it’s Day 1. I want to be the starter in that lineup all the way from Game 1 all the way up until whenever we’re done. I feel like I’m able to do that, so I just come in every day ready to work, and mentally and physically, just be at the top of my game.”

To do that, Jones said he’s putting all the lessons he learned last season to good use.

Tops on his list – composure.

“That’s been the thing with me. Don’t get too big-headed, just stay within your zone, and do what you feel comfortable doing,” Jones said. “Just stick with it.”