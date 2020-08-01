BOGART, Georgia - Not much of a conversation took place between Brock Vandagriff and his family. There probably didn’t need to be.

With Prince Avenue on winter break over the 2019-20 holidays, the young five-star quarterback began to ponder what his future would look like. At the time he was committed to play at Oklahoma. He loved the Sooners' offense and everything the system, and head coach Lincoln Riley, had to offer.