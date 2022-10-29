JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just when you think Brock Bowers has done it all, he makes another play that causes you to shake your head.

That was certainly the case early in the second quarter of Georgia’s 42-20 win over Florida.

Bowers found himself in single coverage against Gator inside linebacker Amari Burney when Stetson Bennett lofted a pass toward the Bulldog sophomore.

Initially, it appeared Burney was going to knock the ball away. Not quite. The ball bounced six times off the two players before Bowers finally gained control and took it 73 yards for the game’s third score.

“I didn’t have as much separation as I wanted but Stetson gave me a chance,” Bowers said. “I saw it bouncing around, and I just grabbed it.”

Bowers stumbled briefly as he crossed the goal line. But no problem.

“I was kind of laughing,” said Bowers, who later made a second big play when he made a 29-yard catch on fourth down early in the fourth quarter. The play set up Kenny McIntosh’s second touchdown run.

“That one probably meant more to me, because it came on fourth down,” Bowers said. “But they were both pretty cool.”

Head coach Kirby Smart thought so, too.

"I immediately thought it was karma for the other one, the one to Darnell,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “It was just like, we didn't get the Darnell one, but we got that one, and it bounced back our way."

The 73-yarder was Bowers’ fourth touchdown of 70-plus yards in his career. He finished with five receptions for a career-high 156 yards, the sixth time he’s eclipsed the 100-yard mark in his career.

Most of Bowers’ damage came in the first half after catching four of his passes for 125 yards.

Bennett certainly was not surprised.

“He just made a really good play, Bennett said. “He spun, and I think he did a complete 360. Then the fourth down fade, one on one, he just went up and made the play.” Bowers wasn’t the only Georgia tight end getting a workout.

Darnell Washington also played a big role, catching three passes for 47 yards, including a long of 25.

For the season, Bowers now has 31 catches for 547 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with three rushes for 82 yards and three scores.

“He’s just someone you can trust,” Bennett said. “I’m glad he’s on my side."