What do high expectations look like for the best tight end in college football?

Brock Bowers didn't put any numbers on it. He didn't proclaim that he wanted to be the second Bulldog ever with 1,000 receiving yards in a season, or break a school record for touchdown catches, or follow in Stetson Bennett's footsteps as a Heisman finalist.

But Bowers made it clear that he wants to make the most of what could be his final season at Georgia.

"My expectations are pretty high for myself," Bowers said. "That’s just kind of how it has to be if you want to be successful. Just coming out and just doing everything I can to help the team win. Whatever comes of that comes of that."

Bowers spoke with UGASports at Monday morning's Big Ball Fore All event benefitting Extra Special People. ESP is a cause that has developed a very special relationship with the Bulldog program over the past decade.

Among all the current and former Bulldogs in attendance, Bowers' name stood out. The opportunity to give back is one that isn't lost on him.

"I just love coming out and helping out the community," Bowers said. "They give so much to us. It feels good to give back. Hopefully take some pictures and just hang out with some of the people here."

Despite hailing from a golf haven like Northern California, Bowers admitted his skills on the links are no match for his skills on the football field. To be fair, that would be a tall order.

Bowers has racked up 119 receptions for 1,824 yards and 20 touchdowns during his two years at Georgia. During that time he has become one of college football's biggest mismatches and a key force in Georgia's back-to-back national championships.

Now Bowers is looking to go a perfect 3-for-3 in titles. The team's mindset is one of taking nothing for granted.

"We’ve just got to be, how you stay consistent," Bowers said. "How you do everything is how you do anything. We just kind of stick to that and get everything done every day."

Bowers has seen that mindset in his fellow tight ends.

He said sophomore Oscar Delp has been "attacking everything a lot harder" this offseason. Delp has also added some weight, which will help he and the Bulldogs as they look to replace the blocking prowess of Darnell Washington.

Freshmen Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin have impressed as well.

"They’ve been doing great," Bowers said. "They’ve been running good in all the runs that we have and attacking every 7-on-7, trying to get in the playbook as much as they can, getting that extra work in. That always makes it easier."

That group of four gives Georgia arguably the deepest and most talented tight end room in college football. Just as he does for himself, Bowers has high expectations for the group heading into the 2023 season.

"We want to be the best tight end group in the nation," Bowers said. "That comes with everything, blocking, catching, just everything that has to do with the game."