In our series looking at players we expect to step up, sophomore defensive back Joenel Aguero is an easy choice. With Tykee Smith now in the NFL, Aguero appears to be the consensus choice to take over as the starter at star. Extremely physical, Aguero is one of the hardest hitters on the team and should fit in quite nicely for the Bulldogs. For more on Aguero:

Joenel Aguero appears to be the leading candiate to start at star. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Joenel Augero

Position: Star Height: 5-11 Class: Sophomore Weight: 205 2024 Projection: Starter

What you need to know

Had it not been for Smith, Aguero would have seen much more action than he did. Even so, he still played in 12 games for the Bulldogs, subbing occasionally at star. In those 12 games, the Massachusetts native made seven tackles, four coming in Georgia’s victory over UAB. Aguero also played special teams on Georgia’s punt team, and in Georgia’s victory over arch-rival Florida, gave the Bulldogs one of their biggest plays when he blocked a punt. One of the things coaches also like about Aguero is he’s a quick study, and per Kirby Smart, is one of those players who loves every day he’s on the practice field.

What to look for