We continue our series looking at players we think can take the next step by focusing on wide receiver Anthony Evans III. Evans did not receive a ton of reps last year, but of the Bulldogs’ freshman wideouts, he easily made the biggest impact. He's also the only one still around after Tyler Williams and Zeed Haynes put their names in the transfer portal and signed with Minnesota and Syracuse, respectively. As much as Georgia rotates its receivers, Evans is expected to receive his share of looks and when he does, do not be shocked if he becomes one of the team’s better deep threats out of the slot position.

Anthony Evans III impressed during his brief look at punt returner. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Anthony Evans III

Position: Wide Receiver Class: Sophomore Height: 5-11 Weight: 170 2024 Projection: Part of wide receiver rotation; possibly top punt returner

What you need to know

Evans is one of the fastest players on the team. Is he the fastest? Arian Smith and others might take exception, but just know Evans’ speed is the big reason he’s got a chance to make a big impact come fall. The Texas native played in eight games, catching just four passes for 35 yards, although one went for a 14-yard touchdown in the Orange Bowl against Florida State. Now in his second year in the program, Evans also has a broader knowledge of the offense. This will undoubtedly help him further earn the trust of quarterback Carson Beck.

What to look for