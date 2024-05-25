Breakout player for 2024: Lawson Luckie
As we resume our series of players we feel will break out this fall, let’s look at tight end Lawson Luckie.
Luckie is a throwback in many respects.
Physical and tough, Luckie is someone coaches like having as an inline blocker, because he’s not afraid to stick his nose in and take on any would-be tackler.
Just don't assume the sophomore is a one-trick pony.
In Georgia’s offense, tight ends are a huge part of the passing game and Luckie has the skills to get the job done there as well.
For more on Luckie:
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-3
Weight: 240
Class: Sophomore
2024 Projection: Key piece of the rotation
What you need to know
As an early enrollee in 2023, Luckie created plenty of buzz for the Bulldogs before a foot injury in fall camp delayed the start of his freshman campaign.
It was a long recovery for the Bulldog legacy, but once he found his way back on the field, the excitement many felt in the spring for his burgeoning career returned.
Even with the presence of All-American Brock Bowers, Luckie joined Oscar Delp in receiving ample playing time for the Bulldogs, primarily as an extra blocker.
Although he caught only two passes during the regular season, Luckie was rewarded in Georgia’s Orange Bowl rout of Florida State when he caught a 4-yard touchdown pass against the Seminoles.
What to look for
Georgia’s tight ends will continue to play an integral role for the Bulldogs this fall and Luckie figures to plan an even bigger role.
Brock Bowers is now playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, while Pearce Spurlin III, unfortunately, had to give up the game for medical reasons.
The Bulldogs plucked former Stanford tight end Ben Yurosek out of the transfer portal and signed a pair of talented freshmen, Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich.
Although Yurosek will take some of the reps away that Luckie would have received otherwise, the Norcross native will still have plenty of opportunities.
Except for Delp, Luckie has been in Georgia’s offense the longest. He’s also coming off another excellent spring. He also improved as a blocker in the run game and a receiver where he’s sure to receive more looks from Carson Beck than he did a season ago.
All this will ensure Luckie is a key component in the Bulldogs’ offensive plans, especially in two tight end sets.