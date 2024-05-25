As we resume our series of players we feel will break out this fall, let’s look at tight end Lawson Luckie.

Luckie is a throwback in many respects.

Physical and tough, Luckie is someone coaches like having as an inline blocker, because he’s not afraid to stick his nose in and take on any would-be tackler.

Just don't assume the sophomore is a one-trick pony.

In Georgia’s offense, tight ends are a huge part of the passing game and Luckie has the skills to get the job done there as well.

