UGASports - Breaking down the Hawgs

Breaking down the Hawgs
WHAT: No. 4 Georgia at Arkansas
WHEN: Saturday, 4 p.m.
WHERE: Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV: SEC Network
FOLLOW THE RAZORBACKS: Hawgbeat.com
The Game
When Sam Pittman left Georgia for the head coaching gig at Arkansas, the Bulldogs were definitely not on his mind.
That changed thanks to Covid-19, resulting in the total rearrangement of the 2020 schedule, and a season opener against the team he coached for the previous four years: Georgia.
Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Pittman won’t be the only familiar name on the sideline.
Florida grad transfer Feleipe Franks is expected to be under center for the Razorbacks, who also have high hopes for freshman Malik Hornsby.
The Razorbacks are also expected to rely heavily on running back Rakeem Boyd, who, despite Arkansas’ 2-10 season, rushed 184 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns last year.
Defensively, Arkansas gave up 413 yards of offense per game, but that was actually an improvement over the previous three years.
New defensive coordinator Barry Odom—formerly the head coach at Missouri—has been charged with helping the Razorbacks moving forward.
Returning starters
Offensive Starters Returning: Eight (RB Rakeem Boyd, WR Treylon Burts, WR Trey Knox, WR Mike Woods, Jr. C Ty Clary, LG Shane Clenin Jr., RT Dalton Wagner, LT Myron Cunningham).
Defensive Starters Returning: Six (DE) Mataio Soli, LB Bumper Pool, FS Joe Foucha, SS Monteric Brown, LB Greg Brooks, CB Jarques McClellion).
Players to watch
QB Feleipe Franks—The graduate transfer started 24 game for the Gators over the course of his career in Gainesville.
RB Rakeem Boyd—Rushed for over 100 yards five times, but only twice against SEC foes.
Returning receivers Treylon Burks, Mike Woods, and Trey Knox combined for 90 catches for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns.
Linebacker Bumper Pool has one of the best names in the SEC, but he's also not a bad linebacker. He finished second on the team in tackles with 94.
The Line
Georgia by 24½