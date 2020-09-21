UGASports - Breaking down the Hawgs

WHAT: No. 4 Georgia at Arkansas

When Sam Pittman left Georgia for the head coaching gig at Arkansas, the Bulldogs were definitely not on his mind.

That changed thanks to Covid-19, resulting in the total rearrangement of the 2020 schedule, and a season opener against the team he coached for the previous four years: Georgia.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Pittman won’t be the only familiar name on the sideline.

Florida grad transfer Feleipe Franks is expected to be under center for the Razorbacks, who also have high hopes for freshman Malik Hornsby.

The Razorbacks are also expected to rely heavily on running back Rakeem Boyd, who, despite Arkansas’ 2-10 season, rushed 184 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

Defensively, Arkansas gave up 413 yards of offense per game, but that was actually an improvement over the previous three years.

New defensive coordinator Barry Odom—formerly the head coach at Missouri—has been charged with helping the Razorbacks moving forward.