Breaking down Georgia's strong 2025 receiver class

Georgia now has one of the best receiver classes in the country.

Wednesday night's commitment from CJ Wiley gave the Bulldogs five receivers committed in the 2025 class. Two of those commits - Wiley and Talyn Taylor - are ranked in the top 100 overall and top 15 at the receiver position. They are joined by one high four-star (Thomas Blackshear) and two productive three-stars in Landon Roldan and Tyler Williams.

Today, UGASports breaks down what Georgia is getting in one of the best receiver classes of the Kirby Smart era.