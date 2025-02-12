Breaking down Georgia's opening weekend opponents

Georgia opens its season on the road on Friday. The Bulldogs will take on Quinnipiac at noon on the campus of UNC-Wilmington. Saturday, Georgia will play a doubleheader at Brooks Field, facing Quinnipiac at noon, followed by a game against host UNCW at 4. The Bulldogs will wrap up the weekend on Sunday with a second game at UNC-Wilmington set for 3 p.m. Let’s take a look at both teams:

UNCW's Tanner Thatch is on the Golden Spikes Watch List after hitting 27 home runs in 2024. (Photo by USA Today)

Quinnipiac

Conference: Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference 2024 Record: Finished 20-30 overall, 10-14 in the MAAC Head Coach: John Delaney (ninth season) Scouting the Bobcats: Quinnipiac returns four position starters from last year’s team, and are led on the mound by redshirt junior Mason Ulsh, who went 3-7 with an ERA of 7.63. The Bobcats won’t blow you away with velocity, although sophomore righty Michael Poncini has topped out at 94 mph. Quinnipiac does have several key members of its bullpen back and welcomes righthander Josh LaJoie, who pitched previously at St. John’s and Lipscomb. Junior lefty Matt Alduino is expected to take over as the team’s closer after going 4-1 with a 3.90 ERA last year. Offensively, the Bobcats only batted .270 and hit just 49 home runs, but when they get on base have several threats to steal after swiping 119 bases last spring. Outfielders CJ Willis and Gabe Wright stole 12 and 29 bases, respectively. They were only thrown out a combined four times. Willis is also coming off a year that saw him hit .284 with eight homers and 42 RBI. Meanwhile, sophomore Sebastian Miller hit .357 in limited action, while Kyle Garbowski is an athletic first baseman after stealing 10 bases. Shortstop Steve Irizarry (Maryland transfer) and catcher Cole Constable (Maryland transfer) are also expected to play key roles.

UNC-Wilmington