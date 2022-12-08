After missing out on winning the Mackey Award last year as a freshman, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers came away with the prize Thursday during the ESPN Home Depot College Awards Show.

Bowers is the first Bulldog to win the award.

A sophomore from Napa, California, Bowers is the team leader with 52 catches for 726 yards and six touchdowns. He also has six carries for 93 yards and three scores.

Along with fellow tight end Darnell Washington, Bowers has been a pivotal blocker for a Bulldog offense that averages 207 yards on the ground and has allowed only seven sacks to quarterback Stetson Bennett, including none in the last six games.

Bowers was not the only Bulldog honored during the show. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter and safety Christopher Smith were named to the Walter Camp All-America team. Bowers was named to the second unit.

It was the latest in a list of honors this week for Bowers, who was selected to the All-SEC first team on Tuesday and was a finalist for the Lombardi Award.