Bowers does it again
AUBURN, Ala. – Brock Bowers chuckled that the message on the sweat-stained T-shirt – “Make an Impact” – was not mean to apply solely to him.
As one of Kirby Smart’s many mantras, it was meant for the entire team.
Saturday against Auburn, Bowers made sure those words rang true.
Not only did Bowers turn in another remarkable performance – eight catches for a career-best 157 yards – but it was his 40-yard catch and run through several would-be Auburn defenders in the fourth quarter that propelled Georgia to its 27-20 win.
“Not really,” said Bowers, when asked if there was any special aspect about the play. “I was just running.”
Smart was certainly impressed when asked to come up with some new accolades to describe his junior star.
Although Smart rolled his eyes when asked if Bowers should be a candidate for the Heisman Trophy, if there’s a better football player in the country, he’d apparently like to see him.
“I hate getting into those, man. I hate getting into that debate, because I’m worried about our team and so is he. Who can argue there’s a better football player anywhere in the country? Just football player,” Smart said. “The guy has the greatest toughness and grit that I’ve been around. He’ll do whatever you ask him to do for this team. I’ve got a lot of respect for that guy as a competitor.”
On the year, Bowers already has 30 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns, keeping him on pace to become the second Bulldog in school history to finish the season with 1,000 receiving yards.
Bowers saved his biggest catches for when Georgia needed it the most.
On the Bulldogs’ early drive in the fourth quarter that resulted in Peyton Woodring’s game-tying 38-yard field goal, Bowers snared first-down passes of 28 and 15 yards – both one-handers.
“Two back-to-back one-handed catches? I’m like man, chill out, bruh,” fellow wide receiver Dillon Bell.
Bowers, in typical fashion, shrugged off the plays.
“It just kind of happens that way,” Bowers said. “I don’t know. I just stick my hand out.”
Bowers also shook off a question suggesting he’s able to elevate his play whenever his team needs him to the most.
“I wouldn’t say it like that. I’m just trying to do my job out there,” Bowers said. “If the ball’s coming to me, I’ve got to make the play, especially toward the end of the game. Everyone has to do their part.”
Auburn linebacker Eguene Asante gave Bowers his flowers.
“Brock’s a good player, a really good player. He’s an All-American for a reason,” Asante said. “We put him in different situations where different people were covering him, and he did a really good job. So, kudos to him and to what type of tight end he is. He’s a great tight end.”
Bell’s just glad he’s on his team.
“Brock is … is so reliable, you know? Bell said. “He gets open, he makes play. We see it in practice every day, and obviously, you see it in games.”