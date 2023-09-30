AUBURN, Ala. – Brock Bowers chuckled that the message on the sweat-stained T-shirt – “Make an Impact” – was not mean to apply solely to him.

As one of Kirby Smart’s many mantras, it was meant for the entire team.

Saturday against Auburn, Bowers made sure those words rang true.

Not only did Bowers turn in another remarkable performance – eight catches for a career-best 157 yards – but it was his 40-yard catch and run through several would-be Auburn defenders in the fourth quarter that propelled Georgia to its 27-20 win.

“Not really,” said Bowers, when asked if there was any special aspect about the play. “I was just running.”

Smart was certainly impressed when asked to come up with some new accolades to describe his junior star.

Although Smart rolled his eyes when asked if Bowers should be a candidate for the Heisman Trophy, if there’s a better football player in the country, he’d apparently like to see him.

“I hate getting into those, man. I hate getting into that debate, because I’m worried about our team and so is he. Who can argue there’s a better football player anywhere in the country? Just football player,” Smart said. “The guy has the greatest toughness and grit that I’ve been around. He’ll do whatever you ask him to do for this team. I’ve got a lot of respect for that guy as a competitor.”