NASHVILLE – Transfer defensive back Smoke Bouie is no longer part of the Georgia football team, head coach Kirby Smart confirmed Tuesday morning at SEC Media Days.

"Smoke is no longer with our team. It's been that way for a while," Smart said Tuesday. "It was mutually agreed to part ways, and we wish him nothing but the best."

Bouie was expected to provide depth in the secondary and perhaps challenge for a starting position this fall after coming over from Texas A&M.

A native of Bainbridge, Smart’s hometown, Bouie played in seven games for the Aggies before transferring.

"It was very disappointing his stay was short," Smart said. "But it was a decision that was made by both parties, and we wish him nothing but the best. He's from the same hometown that I'm from, and I know a lot of people back there. But it was the decision that was made."

Bouie was one of three transfers to join the Bulldog program along with wide receivers RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett.

The former four-star prospect was the 11th-ranked cornerback prospect and 116th-ranked overall prospect according to Rivals in 2021.